Russia may ban WhatsApp over new tech rules

WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, could soon be removed from the Russian market, as government officials hint at looming regulatory challenges tied to new national security directives.Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently ordered the drafting of updated legal measures, set to be completed by September, which would place tighter controls on software originating from countries labeled as “unfriendly.” In the wake of this directive, several members of Russia’s parliament have singled out WhatsApp as a likely candidate for restriction.“WhatsApp should be preparing to leave the Russian market,” warned Anton Gorelkin, deputy chair of the State Duma’s information policy and technology committee, in a social media statement on Friday.Fellow committee member Anton Nemkin echoed the sentiment in comments to the media, claiming that WhatsApp’s continued operation in Russia represents “a legalized breach of national security.” He further asserted that the app’s “fate in Russia is sealed.”Both officials referenced Meta’s past classification by Russian authorities as a distributor of extremist content. This designation came after the company allowed, in 2022, certain posts that called for violence against Russian nationals during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict—an exception to its usual hate speech rules.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted on Friday that WhatsApp, like all foreign businesses active in Russia, must adhere to national regulations. However, he stopped short of confirming whether a full ban is being formally considered.

