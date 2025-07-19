403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia may ban WhatsApp over new tech rules
(MENAFN)
WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, could soon be removed from the Russian market, as government officials hint at looming regulatory challenges tied to new national security directives.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently ordered the drafting of updated legal measures, set to be completed by September, which would place tighter controls on software originating from countries labeled as “unfriendly.” In the wake of this directive, several members of Russia’s parliament have singled out WhatsApp as a likely candidate for restriction.
“WhatsApp should be preparing to leave the Russian market,” warned Anton Gorelkin, deputy chair of the State Duma’s information policy and technology committee, in a social media statement on Friday.
Fellow committee member Anton Nemkin echoed the sentiment in comments to the media, claiming that WhatsApp’s continued operation in Russia represents “a legalized breach of national security.” He further asserted that the app’s “fate in Russia is sealed.”
Both officials referenced Meta’s past classification by Russian authorities as a distributor of extremist content. This designation came after the company allowed, in 2022, certain posts that called for violence against Russian nationals during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict—an exception to its usual hate speech rules.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted on Friday that WhatsApp, like all foreign businesses active in Russia, must adhere to national regulations. However, he stopped short of confirming whether a full ban is being formally considered.
WhatsApp, the widely used messaging platform owned by Meta, could soon be removed from the Russian market, as government officials hint at looming regulatory challenges tied to new national security directives.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has recently ordered the drafting of updated legal measures, set to be completed by September, which would place tighter controls on software originating from countries labeled as “unfriendly.” In the wake of this directive, several members of Russia’s parliament have singled out WhatsApp as a likely candidate for restriction.
“WhatsApp should be preparing to leave the Russian market,” warned Anton Gorelkin, deputy chair of the State Duma’s information policy and technology committee, in a social media statement on Friday.
Fellow committee member Anton Nemkin echoed the sentiment in comments to the media, claiming that WhatsApp’s continued operation in Russia represents “a legalized breach of national security.” He further asserted that the app’s “fate in Russia is sealed.”
Both officials referenced Meta’s past classification by Russian authorities as a distributor of extremist content. This designation came after the company allowed, in 2022, certain posts that called for violence against Russian nationals during the early stages of the Ukraine conflict—an exception to its usual hate speech rules.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted on Friday that WhatsApp, like all foreign businesses active in Russia, must adhere to national regulations. However, he stopped short of confirming whether a full ban is being formally considered.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment