403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Orban states Putin, Trump need to meet
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, describing it as the only viable solution to end the conflict in Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with the Ultrahang YouTube channel on Thursday, Orban referred to Trump as “the man of peace” but expressed doubt about the genuine intentions of other Western governments and officials in Kyiv.
“Everyone claims to want peace, yet the war continues. That means someone is not being truthful,” Orban said, accusing certain parties of having vested interests in prolonging the conflict. He stressed that a resolution won’t come from Kyiv but must be driven by Washington and Moscow.
“The war will not end until the presidents of Russia and the US meet face-to-face,” Orban added, hoping such a summit could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement covering Ukraine, global trade, and arms control.
Earlier this week, Trump voiced frustration with Putin and warned Russia’s trade partners of “severe” secondary tariffs if no diplomatic progress occurs within 50 days. Meanwhile, Budapest has consistently criticized the arming of Kyiv and opposed Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU and NATO, arguing that these actions only extend the conflict at great cost to Europe.
Trump has indicated that the US will cease funding Ukraine’s war effort but has allowed other NATO members to buy US-made weapons for Kyiv. Since his return to office in January, Trump has spoken several times with Putin, sometimes blaming Moscow and other times Kyiv for the stalled peace process.
In May, Ukraine agreed to resume direct talks with Russia under pressure from Washington, but negotiations have since stalled, with Kyiv declaring the process “exhausted” and participating only to avoid dismissing Trump’s diplomatic efforts. Moscow remains committed to its goals in Ukraine but favors a diplomatic solution, hoping Trump is applying behind-the-scenes pressure on Kyiv despite his public statements.
“Everyone claims to want peace, yet the war continues. That means someone is not being truthful,” Orban said, accusing certain parties of having vested interests in prolonging the conflict. He stressed that a resolution won’t come from Kyiv but must be driven by Washington and Moscow.
“The war will not end until the presidents of Russia and the US meet face-to-face,” Orban added, hoping such a summit could pave the way for a comprehensive agreement covering Ukraine, global trade, and arms control.
Earlier this week, Trump voiced frustration with Putin and warned Russia’s trade partners of “severe” secondary tariffs if no diplomatic progress occurs within 50 days. Meanwhile, Budapest has consistently criticized the arming of Kyiv and opposed Ukraine’s ambitions to join the EU and NATO, arguing that these actions only extend the conflict at great cost to Europe.
Trump has indicated that the US will cease funding Ukraine’s war effort but has allowed other NATO members to buy US-made weapons for Kyiv. Since his return to office in January, Trump has spoken several times with Putin, sometimes blaming Moscow and other times Kyiv for the stalled peace process.
In May, Ukraine agreed to resume direct talks with Russia under pressure from Washington, but negotiations have since stalled, with Kyiv declaring the process “exhausted” and participating only to avoid dismissing Trump’s diplomatic efforts. Moscow remains committed to its goals in Ukraine but favors a diplomatic solution, hoping Trump is applying behind-the-scenes pressure on Kyiv despite his public statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment