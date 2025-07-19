Zain Durrani: Being An Actor Is Like You're Constantly On For Competitive Exams

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Zain Durrani has shared that being an actor in the Hindi film industry is like being constantly on for a competitive exam.

Talking about some of the toughest rejections or obstacles he has faced while trying to find his footing in Bollywood, Zain told IANS:“You don't come from having learnt to face the rejections here. You learn by facing them day in and day out. Being an actor is like you're constantly on for competitive exams and whether you have a job or not, you're onto another test.”

He added:“And you could have been great and fit for one and totally not even in consideration for another. If you keep your head in the right place you develop a thick skin. But it can't be so thick that it takes your sensitivity and your vulnerability away.”

He said those are the“biggest assets as an actor” and that one has to“find a way to preserve them.”

Did he ever feel like giving up?

Zain said:“There was a time during covid where I felt a wave of several emotions about the profession. There were so many things that went through my head. But then Bell Bottom happened. That kept me going and how.”

Bollywood is evolving, with OTT platforms, new-age directors, and unconventional scripts. Where does he see himself fitting into this changing landscape?

“Let's just say that our industry is evolving to fit more voices and more talent in it. We shall all find a place under the sun,” he said.

The actor's latest release is 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' directed by Santosh Singh. The film stars Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. The romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond's beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It."

Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.