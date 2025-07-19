403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cocaine Uncovered Hidden in Banana Shipments Across Denmark
(MENAFN) A large quantity of cocaine was uncovered hidden within banana shipments at several Danish supermarkets, media reported Friday.
According to the broadcaster, staff at 12 Coop stores discovered the drugs concealed among the bananas earlier this week. The incident has prompted Denmark's National Unit for Special Crimes (NSK) to launch an investigation into how the cocaine made its way into routine supermarket deliveries. Police Inspector Henrik Andersen emphasized the seriousness of the case, though further information remains scarce.
Henrik Vigh, a criminologist and professor at Copenhagen University, told media that using bananas for drug trafficking is a growing trend. The perishable nature of fruit shipments allows banana containers to pass swiftly through customs, making them an appealing smuggling tactic for traffickers.
The report also highlighted similar incidents in neighboring Germany and Norway. Last year, German authorities discovered 95 kilograms (209 pounds) of cocaine hidden in banana shipments, while in December 2023, Norway seized 134 kilograms.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a 37-year-old Coop employee was arrested on Thursday after authorities found one kilogram of cocaine in his car. However, it remains unclear if this arrest is directly linked to the supermarket seizures.
According to the broadcaster, staff at 12 Coop stores discovered the drugs concealed among the bananas earlier this week. The incident has prompted Denmark's National Unit for Special Crimes (NSK) to launch an investigation into how the cocaine made its way into routine supermarket deliveries. Police Inspector Henrik Andersen emphasized the seriousness of the case, though further information remains scarce.
Henrik Vigh, a criminologist and professor at Copenhagen University, told media that using bananas for drug trafficking is a growing trend. The perishable nature of fruit shipments allows banana containers to pass swiftly through customs, making them an appealing smuggling tactic for traffickers.
The report also highlighted similar incidents in neighboring Germany and Norway. Last year, German authorities discovered 95 kilograms (209 pounds) of cocaine hidden in banana shipments, while in December 2023, Norway seized 134 kilograms.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a 37-year-old Coop employee was arrested on Thursday after authorities found one kilogram of cocaine in his car. However, it remains unclear if this arrest is directly linked to the supermarket seizures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment