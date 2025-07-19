403
Top NATO chief provides update on Patriots for Ukraine
(MENAFN) NATO’s top European commander, U.S. General Alexus Grynkewich, confirmed that American-made Patriot missile defense systems will be sent to Ukraine as quickly as possible, with Germany covering the cost. The move follows a recent agreement between Washington and Berlin, aimed at boosting Ukraine’s air defense amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly called on Western allies to supply more Patriot systems. Although Russia claims to have destroyed several of these units since 2022, it argues that further military aid will not change the war’s outcome, only prolong the fighting.
Grynkewich, quoted by Reuters on Thursday, said he was directed to ensure speedy delivery and hinted that more equipment would follow, though no specific details were given. According to anonymous sources, a meeting of several Western countries is scheduled for next Wednesday to discuss securing additional Patriot batteries.
After meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated that final delivery plans could be confirmed within days or weeks. However, it might take months before Ukraine actually receives the systems. Pistorius also admitted that Germany only possesses six Patriot systems, raising questions about where the launchers will be sourced.
Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of prolonging the war. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that further Western weapons deliveries would likely encourage Ukraine to continue the conflict. He also suggested that Germany is once again becoming a dangerous player on the global stage.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that Europe is essentially funding Ukraine’s destruction by continuing to bankroll arms shipments.
