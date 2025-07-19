403
Japan Seeks Renewed Tariff Talks with U.S.
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba signaled Friday that he intends to seek renewed discussions with US President Donald Trump regarding the looming tariff escalation.
Ishiba's comments came after a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Tokyo, just days before the US-imposed tariff deadline of August 1.
During the meeting, Ishiba urged Bessent to accelerate ongoing tariff negotiations, calling for a vigorous push alongside Japan's lead negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, as reported by media.
The Japanese leader emphasized that he was prepared to engage directly with Trump if necessary to safeguard Japan's "national interests."
Bessent, who is in Japan for a US national day event in Osaka this weekend, reassured Ishiba, suggesting that a "good agreement" between Tokyo and Washington could still be within reach, according to a news agency.
The two countries have been in tense discussions aimed at preventing the imposition of a 25% tariff on Japanese exports to the US, which is set to take effect on August 1 unless a new agreement is negotiated in time.
Ishiba’s administration is working to ramp up efforts to secure a deal in the coming days, as the deadline rapidly approaches.
On July 7, President Trump notified various US trade partners, including Japan, of increased "reciprocal tariff" rates, with Japan facing the threat of a 25% tariff unless a deal is reached before the deadline.
