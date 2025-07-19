403
Rampant Wildfires Ravage France
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his strong support on Friday for the brave firefighters tackling raging wildfires across the country. Authorities are working tirelessly to control blazes in Martigues and the Broceliande forest.
In Martigues, located in the southern Bouches-du-Rhône region, over 1,000 firefighters have been deployed to combat a significant forest fire that has already scorched at least 240 hectares (600 acres) since Wednesday, according to media. While the fire remains intense, local officials confirmed that it was largely contained within its boundaries as of Friday morning.
Two firefighters sustained minor injuries during operations, though no civilian casualties have been reported. Around 104 residents were evacuated from nearby areas at risk, with 120 homes considered under threat.
“This is a very particular zone, previously affected by wildfires,” noted Francis Colmas, spokesperson for France’s national firefighters. He emphasized that one of the critical objectives was to safeguard the La Mede biofuel refinery in the vicinity.
Meanwhile, in northwest France’s Ille-et-Vilaine, another blaze ravaged 120 hectares (300 acres) of the Broceliande forest near Rennes. Approximately 270 firefighters were called in to manage the fire, which was deemed “under control” by early Thursday. Authorities continue to carry out mop-up operations to prevent further flare-ups.
In the Var department, seven out of nine forest massifs remain on "orange" wildfire alert, with authorities advising against entry due to high risks. Traffic was also disrupted after parts of the A8 motorway near Fréjus were shut down amid the summer holiday rush. 200 firefighters remain on-site, monitoring a contained 29-hectare fire to prevent resurgence.
President Macron took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the firefighters for their ongoing efforts.
“They are protecting lives, our forests, our heritage,” he posted.
