Turkmenistan Organizes Major Business Event With Japanese Investors

Turkmenistan is stepping up preparations for an upcoming business forum with Japan, with a focus on expanding bilateral economic cooperation, Trend reports, via the Turkmen Parliament.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a government meeting on the organizational efforts underway for the forum. Japanese companies have expressed significant interest in participating, particularly those engaged in investment, education, services, oil and gas, industry, healthcare, construction, and logistics.

Turkmenistan's delegation will include representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and various sectoral ministries and agencies.

The proposal to host the event was submitted for presidential approval. President Berdimuhamedov welcomed the initiative, highlighting Turkmenistan's active role in international forums and referencing the country's successful presence at the EXPO 2025 exhibition in Osaka. He instructed Atagulyev to ensure high-level preparation and implementation of the forum.