Turkmenistan Organizes Major Business Event With Japanese Investors
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Nokerguly Atagulyev briefed President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a government meeting on the organizational efforts underway for the forum. Japanese companies have expressed significant interest in participating, particularly those engaged in investment, education, services, oil and gas, industry, healthcare, construction, and logistics.
Turkmenistan's delegation will include representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, and various sectoral ministries and agencies.
The proposal to host the event was submitted for presidential approval. President Berdimuhamedov welcomed the initiative, highlighting Turkmenistan's active role in international forums and referencing the country's successful presence at the EXPO 2025 exhibition in Osaka. He instructed Atagulyev to ensure high-level preparation and implementation of the forum.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment