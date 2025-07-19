Massive Russian Attack On Pavlohrad: Fire Station, Enterprises, Apartment Building Damaged
“A hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad. The most massive attack on the town to date. Explosion after explosion. Russian terrorists struck with both missiles and drones,” he wrote.
As a result of the attacks, a fire station, industrial facilities, and a five-story residential building were severely damaged. Fires broke out. Damage assessments are ongoing.
Last evening, the enemy launched missiles at the region. As a result, fires erupted in Dnipro and surrounding areas. In Synelnykove district, two private homes were damaged. In Nikopol district, Russian forces used FPV drones and artillery, targeting the communities of Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske. A minibus was damaged.
Updated reports confirm that a 57-year-old man was injured in Marhanets community during an evening attack.Read also: Odesa suffers massive drone attack: residential buildings hit, one civilian kille
As previously reported by Ukrinform, early on July 18, Russian forces attacked Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, killing two people and injuring twelve others.
Photo credit: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
