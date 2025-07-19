Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For Indian Airlines Until August 24
“No aircraft operated by Indian airlines, or military and civilian flights that are Indian-owned or leased, will be allowed to use Pakistani airspace,” according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) that came into effect at 3:50 pm India time on Friday.
Also Read: Operation Sindoor: How India carried out its 'most significant' military action inside Pakistan in 5 decades
The ban will remain in place till August 24 at 5:19 am (India time), the PAA said.
India has extended its ailiverspace ban on all Pakistani aircraft until July 24, a measure initially imposed on April 30 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 people dead. In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24.
Also Read: NSA Ajit Doval dares on Operation Sindoor: 'Show one photo of damage in India'
The tit-for-tat restrictions have been renewed several times by both countries.
(With inputs from PTI)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment