Ukrainian Drones Crush Russian Positions In Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector
"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, aerial reconnaissance units of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the SBGS, operating as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, strike the enemy from the sky. During a night raid, they successfully hit 11 enemy hideouts," the post states.Read also: Ukrainian sabotage groups penetrated 600 km into Russian territory, says former intelligence deputy Pavlenko
Earlier, it was reported that operators of the State Border Guard Service's Phoenix reconnaissance-strike drone unit in Donetsk region destroyed a tank, a D-20 howitzer, hit Russian shelters, and eliminated about 10 invaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment