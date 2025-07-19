Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Drones Crush Russian Positions In Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

Ukrainian Drones Crush Russian Positions In Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector


2025-07-19 01:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, which also released corresponding video footage.

"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, aerial reconnaissance units of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the SBGS, operating as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, strike the enemy from the sky. During a night raid, they successfully hit 11 enemy hideouts," the post states.

Read also: Ukrainian sabotage groups penetrated 600 km into Russian territory, says former intelligence deputy Pavlenko

Earlier, it was reported that operators of the State Border Guard Service's Phoenix reconnaissance-strike drone unit in Donetsk region destroyed a tank, a D-20 howitzer, hit Russian shelters, and eliminated about 10 invaders.

MENAFN19072025000193011044ID1109820432

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search