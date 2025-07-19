Ukrainian Drones Crush Russian Positions In Southern Slobozhanshchyna Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group, which also released corresponding video footage.

"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, aerial reconnaissance units of the 4th Border Guard Detachment of the SBGS, operating as part of Ukraine's Defense Forces, strike the enemy from the sky. During a night raid, they successfully hit 11 enemy hideouts," the post states.

Earlier, it was reported that operators of the State Border Guard Service's Phoenix reconnaissance-strike drone unit in Donetsk region destroyed a tank, a D-20 howitzer, hit Russian shelters, and eliminated about 10 invaders.