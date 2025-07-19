Netherlands' FM On 18Th Sanctions Package: 'Ramping Up Economic Pressure With Robust Measures'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he shared the statement on platform X .

“Important that the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia is now a fact. We are ramping up economic pressure with robust measures – targeting Russian oil revenues by lowering the price ceiling and cutting off more Russian banks from the international banking system,” the post reads.

He added:“Additionally, we are sanctioning 105 vessels in the shadow fleet and are installing a transaction ban for the Nord Stream gas pipelines. There is no future for Russian fossil fuels in the EU. We will continue to work with allies like the US to hit the Kremlin where it hurts.”

Poland welcomes 18th EUpackage targeting Russia's war machine

As Ukrinform reported, the new 18th package of EU restrictive measures targets Russia's energy, banking, and defense sectors, as well as trade between Russia and the EU.