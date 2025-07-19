Student Commits Suicide, Blames Sharda University Faculty Of Harassment In Note

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, July 19 (IANS) A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student of Sharda University allegedly died by suicide late Friday night in the girls' hostel located at the university campus in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, police said on Saturday.

The student was found hanging in her room. Upon receiving the information, the Knowledge Park Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The incident sent shockwaves across the university campus, especially within the hostel premises.

According to police officials, a suicide note was recovered from the student's room, in which she accused one male and one female faculty member of the university's dental department of mentally harassing her.

Police said the student had recently been showing signs of mental distress, though no prior complaint had been registered.

As news of the suicide spread, students in the hostel erupted in protest, raising slogans against the university administration late into the night and demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

"We received the news on Friday. When we reached the spot, along with the forensics team, we found that the girl had hanged herself. We have also found a suicide note, in which she has made allegations against the university faculty. We have filed an FIR and arrested the two people named in the note," said Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar on Saturday.

He further added that both the family and the deceased's classmates have been assured of a swift and transparent investigation.

"The situation in the college has now returned to normal," he said.

As soon as the girl's family members received the information, they rushed to the hostel.

Police officials coordinated with them and facilitated the necessary legal and procedural formalities.

A forensic team was also called to the scene to conduct a detailed inspection of the room and collect any potential evidence.

The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigations are underway.

More details are awaited.