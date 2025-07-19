Denmark Plans To Build World's Largest Quantum Computer

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Novo Nordisk Foundation and the Danish State Loan Fund announced on Thursday that they are investing in the world's most powerful quantum computer, with the goal of revolutionizing fields such as drug development and materials science,reports.

Quantum computing has the potential to perform calculations that would take traditional computers millions of years to complete, opening the door to breakthroughs in medicine, chemistry, and many other areas where the vast number of molecular combinations overwhelms classical systems.

In addition, Microsoft is launching a new venture in Denmark that will host the largest quantum laboratory, where the company will develop its software and build the quantum computer, dubbed "Magne." The name is inspired by Scandinavian mythology: Magne, the son of the Norse god Thor, was known for his immense strength. Construction of the quantum lab is set to begin this fall, with the computer expected to be operational by the end of next year.

Jason Zander, vice president of Microsoft, shared with Reuters that the quantum computer will operate with 50 logical qubits. A qubit is the fundamental unit of information in a quantum computer, and a logical qubit is a virtual unit composed of multiple physical qubits, ensuring reliable quantum information processing.

Last November, Microsoft and Atom Computing set a milestone by creating a record 24 logical qubits. Once the system reaches 100 logical qubits, it will be capable of tackling complex scientific problems that were previously out of reach.

Quantum computers are considered the pinnacle of future technology, poised to perform extraordinarily complex operations with ease. In addition to their potential in drug discovery and materials science, quantum computing could dramatically accelerate advancements in artificial intelligence, climate modeling, and cryptography, forever changing industries and our understanding of the world.

In the future, researchers expect quantum computers to be able to simulate the behavior of molecules at an atomic level, something that could unlock entirely new classes of materials and drugs. For instance, these computers could quickly simulate protein folding, speeding up the development of new medications and therapies that today would take years or even decades to discover.