Luxury Aesthetics Reimagined: Beauty Factory LV Launches Cutting-Edge Morpheus8 RF Microneedling And Signature Sculpting Treatments
Figure 1: Beauty Factory
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
A Revolution in Skin Rejuvenation
At the forefront of the launch is the Morpheus8 Advanced RF Microneedling treatment-a breakthrough technology that blends deep microneedling with targeted radiofrequency energy. This premium, minimally invasive service is designed to lift, tighten, and rejuvenate the skin, making it ideal for contouring the jawline, smoothing fine lines, and revitalizing aging or dull complexions.
"This is not your average facial," said Maise Pastrano, a representative for Beauty Factory LV. "With Morpheus8, our clients can achieve sculpted, youthful results with clinical precision-without going under the knife."
Injectable Artistry with Natural Elegance
Complementing the Morpheus8 treatment, Beauty Factory LV now offers precision dermal fillers focused on facial contouring-particularly the chin and lips . These bespoke injectables are tailored to each client's anatomy, enhancing facial harmony while maintaining a natural look.
Recent client transformations-highlighted across the brand's Instagram-showcase the subtle yet striking outcomes from expertly placed fillers, further solidifying Beauty Factory LV's reputation as a go-to for natural refinement.
Botox Beyond Beauty: TMJ & Jaw Slimming Treatments
In addition to cosmetic enhancements, Beauty Factory LV is also offering Botox for TMJ relief and jaw slimming . This innovative, non-invasive treatment helps reduce jaw tension while subtly refining the lower face-merging wellness and aesthetics in a seamless experience.
About Beauty Factory LV
Beauty Factory LV is a boutique medical aesthetics studio based in Las Vegas, specializing in advanced, non-surgical cosmetic treatments that blend science, luxury, and artistry. Known for delivering elite-level care in a serene, client-first environment, the studio continues to raise the bar in modern beauty.
For media inquiries, appointments, or before-and-after galleries, follow Beauty Factory LV on Instagram or .
Name - Judy Schuler, CFO
Number - +1 702-352-3560
E-mail - ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Actuls
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment