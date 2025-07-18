Individuals Who Develop Multiple Sclerosis Have More Doctor Visits Decades Before Their Diagnosis

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new study has found that individuals who are later diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to visit their doctor more, are admitted to hospitals more, and visit emergency rooms more frequently decades before they are eventually diagnosed with MS in comparison to those who don't develop the condition . This often happens more than 20 years before an MS diagnosis is made.

Diagnosis could also happen sooner if the early warning signs, such as a high frequency of needing medical attention for a set of health problems earlier in life. If a diagnosis is made early, then patients have a chance to reap more benefits from the medications that companies like Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) are developing to address the...

