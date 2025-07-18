UTH Florida University Obtains Accreditation In The United States And Consolidates Its Global Positioning
"This accreditation represents an endorsement of the commitment we made from the beginning: to offer high quality education with international standards, accessible to the global Spanish-speaking community. It is a recognition of our educational model, our human team and the students who trust us, "said Ronald Lacayo, its executive director.
Tenth Anniversary
With the support of 40 years of experience in the academic world through the Technological University of Honduras (UTH), one of the most recognized universities in Latin America. This strategic achievement of UTH Florida University coincides with the tenth anniversary of its foundation and when it prepares to hold the ninth graduation ceremony, thus reaching 1,200 graduates since its inception. These graduates come from more than forty nationalities and many of them serve in leadership roles in major companies in the United States and other countries.
DEAC's accreditation reaffirms its commitment to continuous innovation, educational excellence and connection with the global market, allowing the expansion of its academic offer in areas such as cybersecurity, new technologies, psychology, both undergraduate and master's degrees, and positioning itself as a high-level option for the Spanish-speaking community that wants to obtain a recognized and competitive degree in the international work environment.
UTH Florida University Official Contacts:
Website
WhatsApp +1 (305) 772-8554
Calls 1-844-851-976
Photo -
SOURCE UTH Florida University
