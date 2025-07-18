Vienna Palaces To Coastal Tables: Chef Martin Hoellrigl Redefines Fine Dining

Top Rated Personal Chef

Chef Martin Hoellrigl brings Michelin-level private dining to Santa Cruz homes with his bespoke culinary service, Capitola Garden Feast.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a career shaped in prestigious European palaces and luxury hotels, Chef Martin Hoellrigl brings a refined yet approachable culinary style to private dining along California's central coast. Through his venture, Capitola Garden Feast, Chef Martin redefines what it means to dine at home, offering high-end, custom-tailored private chef experiences in personal residences and gardens throughout Santa Cruz County and beyond.Chef Martin's culinary path began in the structured and traditional kitchens of Vienna, Austria, and later expanded to internationally acclaimed establishments. Among his most notable achievements, he served in the kitchens of the Palace Hôtel Bristol in Paris, recognized by the Michelin Guide as both the Best Hotel in the World and Best Hotel Restaurant in the World. During his time there, he had the opportunity to prepare meals for high-profile figures, including Pope John Paul II and Tonino Lamborghini.His transition from luxury hospitality to personalized chef services reflects a shift in modern dining preferences, where exclusivity and intimacy take precedence over formal restaurant settings. In 2017, he established Capitola Garden Feast, an independent culinary service designed to provide high-touch, immersive fine dining in private home and garden environments.A Bespoke Culinary Experience at HomeCapitola Garden Feast curates each dining event to reflect the preferences, dietary needs, and vision of the client. Whether it's a romantic anniversary dinner, a celebratory gathering, or a multi-course tasting menu under the stars, Chef Martin and his team design a customized menu that draws upon seasonally available ingredients and local coastal influences.This approach is rooted in his European training but is deeply informed by California's rich agricultural offerings. The result is a culinary experience that balances sophistication with warmth, presenting guests with restaurant-quality cuisine in a relaxed and familiar setting.Services and OfferingsCapitola Garden Feast provides full-service luxury private chef experiences for a variety of occasions, including but not limited to:Intimate dinner partiesGarden brunches and lunchesFamily celebrations and reunionsEngagement dinners and elopement feastsCorporate dinners and executive retreatsEvery event includes menu planning, ingredient sourcing, cooking, plating, and cleanup. Additional services such as wine pairings, curated table settings, and server support are also available upon request.Clients receive more than just a meal, they are offered a fully tailored, start-to-finish experience designed to reflect the atmosphere and tone they wish to create. The culinary style blends European precision with California-inspired creativity, resulting in dishes that are both elegant and approachable.Emphasis on Sustainability and Local SourcingChef Martin prioritizes sustainability by sourcing ingredients from local farmers, fishmongers, and producers. This not only supports the regional economy but also ensures the freshness and quality of each meal. The use of organic and seasonal produce is a hallmark of the Capitola Garden Feast menu, which changes frequently to reflect availability and flavor at their peak.Moreover, Chef Martin minimizes food waste through careful planning and thoughtful menu design. This environmentally conscious approach aligns with the values of many clients seeking to enjoy luxury dining in a more responsible and meaningful way.Evolving the Concept of Fine DiningAs the demand for at-home and outdoor private dining continues to grow, Capitola Garden Feast meets the need for refined service without the constraints of traditional hospitality venues. Chef Martin's background in some of the world's most esteemed culinary institutions uniquely equips him to elevate at-home meals into memorable, immersive experiences.Through detailed planning, artistic presentation, and expert execution, Chef Martin brings a level of polish and professionalism to private events that sets Capitola Garden Feast apart in the luxury culinary space.About Capitola Garden FeastFounded in 2017 by Chef Martin Hoellrigl, Capitola Garden Feast is a private chef service based in Santa Cruz, California. The restaurant specializes in creating personalized fine dining experiences in private residences and outdoor spaces across the region. With a foundation in European haute cuisine and a commitment to fresh, seasonal California ingredients, Capitola Garden Feast serves clients seeking intimate, elevated culinary experiences at home.Contact:Capitola Garden FeastContact Name: Chef Martin HoellriglPhone: (954) 682-9367Email: ...Website:

