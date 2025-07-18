Stefanishyna Outlines Key Tasks As Special Representative For Cooperation With US

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration spoke about this in an interview with European Truth , Ukrinform reports.

According to Stefanishyna, President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that she start work immediately, even before the completion of all formal procedures related to her appointment as ambassador.

"The president expects to strengthen several areas. The first is the implementation of the so-called 'mineral agreement'. The second is the organisation of a mechanism for purchasing American weapons. Today, there is already a positive signal from the United States that they are ready to sell weapons to Ukraine. Other NATO and EU countries have confirmed that they are ready to mobilize funds to purchase such weapons. My role will include ensuring that this project is successfully implemented," Stefanishyna said.

She added that her focus as an envoy will also be on strengthening coordination between the US, NATO, and the EU, interacting with the US Congress, promoting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, and forming a clear agenda for further work in Washington.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Olha Stefanishyna as special representative for the development of cooperation with the US. She will remain in this position while the procedures for approving her candidacy for the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the United States are ongoing in Washington.