Russia Escalates Subversive Activity Against Europe's Critical Infrastructure Ukraine Intel

2025-07-18 08:06:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service , Ukrinform reports.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, more than 200 incidents of sabotage, disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks, and GPS jamming were documented between 2014 and 2024. Over 86% of these incidents occurred after 2022, with the number recorded in 2024 alone six times higher than in the previous year.

So far this year, attacks have targeted undersea cables, water supply infrastructure, and have included attempts to disrupt air transportation within European Union countries.

The intelligence agency notes that Russian agent activity is systematic. Between 2022 and 2024, an average of 20 countries per year experienced such attacks.

Nations most frequently targeted are those that actively support Ukraine, particularly Poland, the Baltic States, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Norway.

Russia conducts these operations with the goal of provoking internal disruptions, weakening European solidarity, and ultimately reducing support for Kyiv.

