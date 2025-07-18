Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors Of The Neogen Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG ) securities between January 6, 2023 and June 3, 2025. Neogen is a food safety company that manufactures and markets products and services dedicated to food and animal safety.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Neogen Corporation (NEOG) Misled Investors Regarding its Integration with 3M Company

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants issued a series of false and misleading statements that led investors to believe that the Company's integration with 3M Company was progressing smoothly. In reality, defendants misrepresented the status of the integration and failed to disclose the negative impact of significant integration issues on the financial health of the Company.

Plaintiff alleges that on January 10, 2025, Neogen revealed, among other things, that GAAP net income in the second quarter was significantly negative due to a $461 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the 3M acquisition. Neogen also updated its full year outlook, cutting its fiscal year 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance. In addition, the Company revealed that, as of November 30, 2024, the Company had material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined 5% to close at $12.36 per share.

Plaintiff further alleges that on April 9, 2025, Neogen announced that quarterly revenue fell 3.4% to $221 million, in part, due to integration issues. Neogen again cut its FY25 revenue and EBITDA outlook and noted that capital expenditures were expected to be $100 million because of lowered adjusted EBITDA and a pull-forward of integration-related capital expenditures into FY25. Moreover, Neogen revealed that the Company's CEO would be stepping down. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock fell 28%.

Finally, on June 4, 2025, Neogen revealed that it expected "EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens" which represented a considerable drop from the previous quarter's profit margin of 22%. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock fell an additional 17%, to close at $4.96 per share. From the Company's August 15, 2023 stock price high of $23.84 per share through its June 4, 2025 closing price of $4.96 per share, Neogen's stock price dropped $18.88 per share, or 79%, erasing more than $4 billion of the Company's market capitalization.

