ITSC Group Presents Research On Bias In AI-Generated Language Assessments Featured At NCSA 2025

ITSC presented research on AI bias in language testing at NCSA 2025, highlighting the need for equity-minded, human-guided assessment design.

- ITSC Senior Researcher DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ITSC Group was selected to present at the National Conference on Student Assessment (NCSA) 2025 in June, where more than 1,000 assessment experts gathered to explore the theme“Maximizing Impact: Leveraging Assessment and Accountability to Drive Student Learning.”One of ITSC's Senior Researchers delivered a presentation titled“Finding a Place for AI in Inclusive Language Assessments” as part of the Innovative Assessment Approaches track. The presentation focused on a recent ITSC study evaluating bias in AI-generated multiple-choice listening items, comparing them to human-created content across four bias domains: cultural, linguistic, gender, and socioeconomic.The session drew an audience of approximately 70 attendees and included a collaborative group exercise in which attendees reviewed AI-generated questions and proposed revisions that could potentially mitigate bias. The presentation and activity sparked in-depth discussions about the role of AI in assessment development regarding its potential in educational contexts. Attendees posed questions about how AI might be trained to recognize and reduce its own bias, the challenges of cultural representation in test design, and the evolving role of human item writers .“Many of the presentations at NCSA 2025 are focused on the increasing role of AI in assessment and include panel discussions on how to ensure AI-developed tests remain fair and valid,” said the ITSC Senior Researcher.“Our research makes a substantial contribution to that growing understanding.”The research findings support the need for ongoing human oversight, particularly in areas where bias is subtle or systemic. Throughout the conference, recurring themes included the integration of AI in state assessments, ensuring fairness for marginalized learners and adapting assessment tools to better reflect 21st-century competencies. ITSC's presence at NCSA positioned the organization as a leader in advancing equity-minded, AI-informed assessment solutions.About ITSCInternational Testing Services Center (ITSC) is the official provider of G-TELP, a globally recognized English proficiency test designed for real-world use. With over 40 years of expertise and a presence in countries across the globe, ITSC partners with institutions worldwide to advance English education and global talent development.

