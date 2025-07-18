India Needs USD 1.5 Tn By 2030 For Climate Action & Energy Transition: Deloitte

MENAFN - KNN India)India will require an estimated investment of USD 1.5 trillion by 2030 across critical sectors to combat climate change and accelerate its energy transition, according to a new report by Deloitte India.

Titled The Climate Response: Tapping into India's Climate and Energy Transition Opportunity, the report outlines the investment priorities necessary for India to achieve its climate and energy objectives.

These include large-scale expansion in renewable energy, biofuels, decarbonisation technologies, and sustainable infrastructure.

To meet its target of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the country will need to install an additional 300 GW - requiring an estimated USD 200–250 billion in investments.

This would span areas such as advanced manufacturing, grid integration, and system expansion, the report said.

Energy storage infrastructure will also need to be scaled up eightfold, demanding an additional USD 250–300 billion in capital expenditure by the end of the decade.

Further investments of USD 75–80 billion will be needed to expand biofuels production, driven by government blending mandates, while USD 90–100 billion is projected for green hydrogen and its derivatives.

The report also highlights broader infrastructure needs to support climate resilience, including USD 60–75 billion for water security, USD 20–22 billion for sustainable agriculture, and USD 600–650 billion for transport infrastructure.

Deloitte identified digital technologies as a key enabler in climate action, projecting investments of USD 60–65 billion in tools such as AI-driven monitoring systems, climate risk forecasting platforms, and blockchain-enabled carbon tracking.

The report concluded that these investments will be critical to building resilient, future-ready communities and achieving India's long-term sustainability targets.

