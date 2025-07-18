PMGC Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition Of CNC Machining Company - AGA Precision Systems LLC



Adds $1.39 Million in Cash-Flow-Positive Revenue from a CNC Machining, Mold Manufacturing, and Specialty Metals Operation Serving the Aerospace, Defense, and Industrial Markets. Adds to PMGC's U.S. Manufacturing Revenue Through a Second Bolt-On Acquisition Under Its Roll-Up Strategy, Bringing Estimated Total Annualized Revenue to Over $2.25 Million.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) (the“Company,”“PMGC” or“we”), a diversified public holding company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of AGA Precision Systems LLC (“AGA”), a California-based CNC machining business that generated over $1.39 million in revenue in 2024 and has a track record of profitability. The transaction reflects PMGC's continued focus at both the management and strategic levels on acquiring U.S.-based, cash-flow-positive industrial businesses with capabilities that strengthen mission-critical supply chains. It also aligns with broader industry momentum toward US based manufacturing, reshoring, which are revitalizing America's aerospace, defense, and precision manufacturing sectors.

About AGA Precision Systems LLC

AGA Precision Systems LLC is a specialized CNC machine shop focused on high-tolerance milling, turning, mold manufacturing, and machining of complex metals including titanium and Inconel. The company serves customers across the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, delivering precision components to demanding technical specifications.

Founded over a decade ago, AGA has built a strong reputation for quality and reliability, having grown its business exclusively through referrals and repeat orders without a formal sales or marketing function. Its long-standing customer relationships and niche capabilities have supported consistent operating profitability from its base in California. The company will continue operations with existing leadership and under the guidance of a new experienced machine shop management team, supported by strategic and financial oversight from PMGC.

In 2024, AGA generated $1,390,000 in revenue and was earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) positive.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition of AGA aligns with PMGC's broader strategy of acquiring specialized, U.S.-based manufacturing businesses with strong fundamentals, consistent earnings, and long-term growth potential. AGA's technical expertise and positioning across mission-critical industries make it a strategic addition to PMGC's operating portfolio.

“AGA Precision Systems exemplifies our focus on acquiring high-quality, resilient businesses vital to U.S. manufacturing,” said Graydon Bensler, Chief Executive Officer of PMGC Holdings Inc., managed through GB Capital Ltd.“Its expertise in specialty metals, long-standing customer relationships, and role in critical supply chains add strong operational and strategic value to our platform.”

PMGC intends to support AGA's continued growth through targeted investments in business development, production efficiency, and resource planning. The Company also sees long-term opportunity to deepen AGA's footprint across defense and industrial programs requiring reliable, U.S.-based suppliers.

Industry Outlook

The global CNC machine tool market is projected to grow from $100.5 billion in 2024 to $109.1 billion in 2025, reaching over $200 billion by 2033i. Growth is driven by demand from aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors, alongside reshoring efforts supported by the CHIPS and Inflation Reduction Acts.

AGA marks PMGC's second completed acquisition this quarter, following the acquisition of Pacific Sun Packaging on July 10, 2025. The Company has two additional pending acquisitions previously announced and continues to pursue further opportunities in cash-flow-positive U.S.-based manufacturing and industrial businesses.

PMGC acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding interests in AGA for $650,000 in cash with no debts or liabilities.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

