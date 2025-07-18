403
Egypt FM Underlines Ironclad Bonds With Riyadh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 18 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stressed firm fraternal relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, saying that it is essential to work together towards the regional developments and to maintain bilateral historical relations.
The Egyptian minister made the remarks while welcoming his visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan late Thursday, where Cairo-Riyadh relations and regional affairs were discussed, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a press release.
Abdelatty lashed out at some "irresponsible" social media platforms for trying to undermine "close" relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, underlining the depth of bilateral ties and fraternal and historical bonds between both sisterly countries.
However, he commended the ongoing great development of bilateral relations, citing a high-level Egyptian-Saudi coordination council purposed to develop bilateral economic, investment and trade cooperation.
During the meeting, both foreign ministers discussed the latest regional developments, primarily the Palestinian cause and Egyptian efforts to resume Gaza ceasefire.
They also condemned recent Israeli attacks on Syria as a violation of this Arab country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. (end)
