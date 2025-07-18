Best Low-Price Stocks To Buy Today Under Rs 100 Don't Miss These!

Indian stock markets have been favorable for investors recently, especially for those buying low-priced shares. For investors seeking good returns with low investment, several stocks under Rs 100 offer excellent opportunities. Here's a list of such stocks as of July 18, 2025, along with their company backgrounds.

Suzlon Energy (Rs 66)

Suzlon Energy is a leader in the renewable energy sector, particularly in wind power generation. With the central government's support for green energy, this stock has good growth potential.

Buy Price: Rs 64–Rs 67 | Stop Loss: Rs 58 | Target Price: Rs 78

IDFC First Bank (Rs 73.5)

IDFC First Bank stands out with its customer-centric interest rate system. Its stable net interest income has earned customer trust.

Buy Price: Rs 72–Rs 75 | Stop Loss: Rs 66 | Target Price: Rs 85

Bank of Maharashtra (Rs 57)

The government-controlled Bank of Maharashtra has established trust with its sound financial management and secure lending practices.

Buy Price: Rs 55–Rs 58 | Stop Loss: Rs 50 | Target Price: Rs 68

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Rs 49)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank provides financial assistance to small and micro-enterprises. Its low NPA level attracts investors.

Buy Price: Rs 47–Rs 50 | Stop Loss: Rs 42 | Target Price: Rs 60

Shree Renuka Sugars (Rs 32)

This company plays a key role in sugar and ethanol production. With the increasing demand for ethanol in India, Shree Renuka Sugars is on a growth trajectory.

Buy Price: Rs 30–Rs 33 | Stop Loss: Rs 26 | Target Price: Rs 42

IRB Infrastructure Developers (Rs 48.4)

A leading company in road development projects, it holds significant stakes in central and state government public-private partnership projects.

Buy Price: Rs 47–Rs 49.5 | Stop Loss: Rs 43 | Target Price: Rs 60

NHPC Ltd (Rs 84)

A key public sector undertaking of the Indian government in hydropower generation. Considered a safe investment due to stable income and high dividend yield.

Buy Price: Rs 82–Rs 85 | Stop Loss: Rs 75 | Target Price: Rs 96

Vodafone Idea (Rs 7.5)

An anticipated turnaround story in the telecom sector. Has growth potential through new investments and restructuring efforts.

Buy Price: Rs 7–Rs 7.8 | Stop Loss: Rs 6.2 | Target Price: Rs 10

Indian Overseas Bank (Rs 40)

This government bank has attracted investor attention due to its controlled credit quality and good returns.

Buy Price: Rs 39–Rs 41 | Stop Loss: Rs 34 | Target Price: Rs 52

Yes Bank (Rs 20)

After infrastructure expansion, Yes Bank has turned a new page in its digital banking and corporate lending services.

Buy Price: Rs 19–Rs 21 | Stop Loss: Rs 16.5 | Target Price: Rs 28

These low-priced stocks are subject to high volatility. Therefore, adhere to the stop loss for each stock. Invest carefully after researching and allocating shares appropriately. Market experts suggest that careful and measured investment in the stock markets can yield profits from Sensex and Nifty.