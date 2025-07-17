Hosiery Market To Reach USD 97,556 Million By 2035, Growing At A 5.5% CAGR

Hosiery Market

Hosiery Market Analysis, By Product, By Price Range, By Demography, and Region - Market Insights 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global hosiery market is expected to reach USD 97,556 million by 2035, up from USD 54,428 million in 2024. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 5.5%.. The market's growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for fashionable, comfortable, and functional hosiery products, fueled by evolving fashion trends, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of personal grooming. Hosiery, encompassing products such as socks, stockings, tights, and leggings, serves both aesthetic and functional purposes, catering to diverse consumer needs across casual, athletic, and formal settings.The rise in e-commerce platforms has significantly boosted the hosiery market, providing consumers with easy access to a wide range of products. Additionally, the growing popularity of athleisure wear, driven by health-conscious lifestyles and the demand for comfortable yet stylish clothing, has spurred the adoption of performance-oriented hosiery, such as compression socks and moisture-wicking athletic socks. Sustainability is also a key trend, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on eco-friendly materials like organic cotton and recycled fibers to meet consumer demand for environmentally responsible products.Hosiery products are widely used across various demographics, including men, women, and children, with applications ranging from daily wear to specialized uses in sports, medical, and fashion industries. The increasing penetration of organized retail in emerging markets, coupled with rising urbanization, has further propelled market growth. Technological advancements in knitting and fabric production, such as seamless designs and enhanced durability, are also contributing to the market's expansion.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:"Innovations in sustainable materials and advanced manufacturing techniques are pivotal for the hosiery market's growth. Companies must prioritize eco-friendly production and cater to evolving consumer preferences for comfort and style to maintain a competitive edge," states a Fact analyst.Hosiery Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact report underscores robust growth in the hosiery market, driven by shifting fashion preferences, rising demand for athleisure, and advancements in textile technology. The growing adoption of compression hosiery for medical purposes, such as improving blood circulation and reducing swelling, is a significant growth driver. Women's hosiery, including tights and stockings, dominates the market due to strong demand in both casual and formal wear. The rise of direct-to-consumer brands and online retail platforms has further accelerated market accessibility. However, challenges such as fluctuating raw material prices and competition from low-cost manufacturers in developing regions may hinder growth.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global hosiery market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2035.* North America holds a significant market share of 32.7% in 2024, with the United States leading the region at 78.4%.* The Asia-Pacific hosiery market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2035, driven by rising disposable incomes and urbanization.* Based on product type, socks account for 48.3% of the market share in 2024, owing to their widespread use across casual and athletic applications.* Women's hosiery dominates the end-user segment, contributing 54.6% of the market share in 2024.* The market in East Asia, led by China, is valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2035.Hosiery Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global hosiery market include Hanesbrands Inc., Gildan Activewear, Adidas AG, Puma SE, Nike Inc., Under Armour Inc., Spanx Inc., and Wolford AG. These companies focus on product innovation, leveraging advanced textile technologies to enhance comfort, durability, and sustainability. Strategic collaborations with fashion designers and retailers are common to expand market presence. Smaller brands often compete by offering niche products, such as organic or vegan hosiery, to cater to specific consumer segments. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, brand loyalty, and global distribution networks.Browse Full Report:Hosiery Industry News* In April 2023, Hanesbrands Inc. launched a new line of eco-friendly socks made from recycled polyester, targeting sustainability-conscious consumers.* In August 2023, Adidas AG introduced a range of performance socks with enhanced moisture-wicking properties, designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.* In February 2024, Spanx Inc. collaborated with a leading e-commerce platform to expand its online reach, offering a new collection of seamless leggings and tights.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global thymus cancer treatment market is valued at US$ 353.5 million in 2023 and is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 728.7 million by the end of 2033.The CO2 dosing system market has seen rapid growth potential in recent years. The market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2023 and 2033. 