U.S. Expels Foreign Offenders to Eswatini
(MENAFN) A repatriation flight organized by the United States has transported a number of foreign nationals to Eswatini, according to an official declaration issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
In a public statement released late Tuesday, the DHS indicated that the deported individuals sent to the small southern African kingdom were described as “so uniquely barbaric” that their nations of origin declined to receive them.
“We are removing these convicted criminals from our soil so they can never hurt another American victim,” the department posted on X.
This latest development follows shortly after Washington expelled eight individuals it referred to as “barbaric criminal illegal aliens” to war-stricken South Sudan.
That group consisted of one South Sudanese citizen and others hailing from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Myanmar, and Vietnam.
All had been found guilty of serious offenses such as homicide, sexual violence, and armed theft, and were either approaching the end of their incarceration or had already completed their prison terms.
The most recent deportation flight to Eswatini, which remains the only absolute monarchy on the African continent, included five men from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen.
According to DHS representative Tricia McLaughlin, these individuals had been convicted of crimes including child rape and homicide.
