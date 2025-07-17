Bengaluru Power Cuts From July 1724: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outages Check Timings And Affected Areas
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced scheduled power outages in multiple areas of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts starting July 17, as part of essential infrastructure upgrades and maintenance works.
Devanahalli and Bengaluru Rural to Experience Daily Outages
According to an official statement by BESCOM, parts of Devanahalli and Bengaluru Rural will face daily power cuts between 12 pm and 4 pm from July 17 to July 24. These outages are necessary to facilitate the replacement of conductors along the 66 kV Doddaballapura-Devanahalli transmission line, which connects to the 220 kV Doddaballapura power station.
The work is being carried out under the supervision of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and will affect operations at several 66/11 kV substations.
Residents Advised to Plan Ahead
BESCOM has advised residents in the affected areas to plan their daily activities accordingly during the maintenance window to minimise inconvenience.
Areas Affected in Bengaluru Rural (12 pm to 4 pm)
The following areas are expected to experience daily power outages from July 17 to July 24:
- Tailagere Bidalur Yaliyur Villages near Koramangala and Gobbaragunte Kundana Gram Panchayat Bengaluru Rural DC Office Ravindra Nagar Sannaamanikere Hiranandani Residential layouts in Devanahalli Town Gokare Chimachanahalli Yartiganahalli Koyira Aluru-Duddanahalli region Koyira Gram Panchayat (under Kundana Substation) Bommawara Santosh Nagar Prashanath Nagar Chikkasanne Avati Vishwanathapura
