QNB​ Group Mandates Several Banks To Arrange USD Benchmark Bond Issuance

QNB​ Group Mandates Several Banks To Arrange USD Benchmark Bond Issuance


2025-07-17 04:01:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB Group, announced that Banco Santander, S.A., Barclays Bank PLC, DBS Bank Ltd., Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Mizuho International plc, QNB Capital LLC, SMBC Bank International plc and Standard Chartered Bank (together "Joint Lead Managers") have been mandated to arrange a USD fixed rate bond issuance under its Medium Term Note Programme.

A USD benchmark Reg S offering may follow subject to market conditions, QNB Group noted in a statement published on Qatar Stock Exchange website Thursday.

