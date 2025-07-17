403
Turkish BIST 100 Index Shows Modest Growth
(MENAFN) Turkey's key stock market index, the BIST 100, began trading on Thursday at 10,199.25 points, reflecting a 0.77% increase, which translates to a rise of 77.74 points compared to the previous day's closing value.
On Wednesday, however, the index experienced a decline of 1.02%, settling at 10,121.52 points. The total trading volume for the day amounted to 124.1 billion Turkish liras (approximately $3.1 billion).
As of 10 am local time (0700 GMT), the exchange rates were reported as follows: 40.2835 Turkish liras per US dollar, 46.7750 liras per euro, and 54.0475 liras per British pound.
At the same time, the price of gold was quoted at $3,334.95 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at $67.85 per barrel.
