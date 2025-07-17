403
Home Business Magazine Features Legal Expert and Immigrant Entrepreneur Catherine Delcin on Structuring Business Podcast
(MENAFNEditorial) Lakeville, Minnesota, July 14, 2025: Home Business Magazine proudly features Catherine Delcin, legal expert and founder of Delcin Consulting Group, in its latest podcast episode, “Setting Up to Succeed: She Helps Entrepreneurs Get Their Structure Right.” In this insightful and empowering conversation, Catherine shares her unique journey as an immigrant entrepreneur and breaks down the legal essentials every business owner should know.
In the episode, Catherine opens up about the early challenges she faced launching her business, how she navigated the startup world, and the critical steps entrepreneurs must take to structure their businesses for long-term success. From choosing the correct business entity to protecting intellectual property, her insights are both practical and inspiring.
Listeners will gain valuable takeaways, including:
• Catherine Delcin’s journey into entrepreneurship
• Common legal pitfalls startups should avoid
• How to select the proper business structure
• Intellectual property protection—especially for tech and product-based businesses
• Legal steps every founder should take before launching
• One influential action entrepreneurs can take tomorrow to strengthen their business legally
This episode is a must-listen for new founders, solopreneurs, and small business owners seeking to avoid costly mistakes and establish a solid foundation.
This latest release is part of Home Business Magazine’s ongoing podcast series spotlighting today’s top voices in entrepreneurship, innovation, and small business success.
Listen to the full podcast here.
Stay tuned—more powerful insights and game-changing conversations are on the way.
Keep watching this space!
About the Author: Home Business Magazine is the go-to hub for anyone running or launching a home-based business. With daily content and expert insights, the platform empowers solopreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to succeed from home.
The magazine features real-world advice on startup ideas, marketing, tech tools, finances, and more.
About the Author: Home Business Magazine is the go-to hub for anyone running or launching a home-based business. With daily content and expert insights, the platform empowers solopreneurs, small business owners, and remote workers to succeed from home.
The magazine features real-world advice on startup ideas, marketing, tech tools, finances, and more.
