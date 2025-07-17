Henson Group And Myclouddoor Merge To Form ALIANDO, A Leading, Global Microsoft Partner
"This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower each of our clients to achieve more. By combining our strengths with myCloudDoor, we are better positioned to deliver on our promise to meet the needs of our clients globally," said David Fuess, CEO of Henson Group. "We are excited to introduce our new name, ALIANDO, which reflects our unified vision and commitment to excellence."
ALIANDO will deliver differentiated solutions across the Microsoft stack - Azure, Modern Work, Data & AI, Business Applications, and Cybersecurity, with specialized expertise in SAP on Azure, Azure VMware Solutions (AVS), Copilot, and Azure AI Services (Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Fabric + AI).
Marcos De Pedro, CEO of myCloudDoor, added: "The strategic benefits of this merger are immense. The combined expertise in Azure, Data & AI, and Cybersecurity coupled with our enhanced capabilities will enable us to provide unparalleled value to our clients."
Integration of the two firms will expand service coverage for clients across The Americas, EMEA, and APAC by enabling new Cloud Centers of Excellence and solution offerings across all major geographies. Houlihan Lokey served as the exclusive financial advisor on the merger, providing strategic guidance and sector expertise throughout the transaction.
About Henson Group
Henson Group is an award-winning Microsoft partner dedicated to providing technology solutions to enterprises worldwide. With a robust network of Microsoft experts and a commitment to innovation, Henson Group leads the way in implementing and managing Microsoft cloud environments.
About myCloudDoor
myCloudDoor is a leading Microsoft partner specializing in cloud journeys and digital transformation. Recognized as a top global Azure partner, we deliver end-to-end consulting, managed services, and cloud solutions to help enterprises accelerate adoption and fully leverage Microsoft cloud technologies. Our deep expertise and customer-centric approach ensure successful, scalable, and secure cloud transformations.
