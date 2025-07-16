3.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haryana's Rohtak

MENAFN - IANS) Rohtak, July 17 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Rohtak in Haryana early Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at 12:46 a.m., with a depth of 10 km.

Sharing the update on X, the NCS posted, "EQ of M: 3.3, On: 17/07/2025 00:46:20 IST, Lat: 28.88 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Rohtak, Haryana."

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far, but officials are keeping a close watch on developments as seismic activity in the region remains heightened.

This is the fourth significant earthquake in Haryana within the last eight days.

On July 11, Jhajjar district was hit by a 3.7 magnitude quake, followed just hours later by a stronger 4.4 magnitude tremor in the same area.

Both quakes were felt widely across Delhi-NCR, sparking concern among residents and prompting widespread posts on social media and alert apps.

Some also said that it felt like the "longest earthquake" in the national Capital region.

Seismological records show that since July 10, at least four earthquakes of magnitude above 2.5 have occurred within a 40-kilometre radius of Rohtak.

Experts link this recurring seismic activity to the complex network of geological fault lines that run beneath Delhi-NCR and its adjoining regions, including Rohtak and Jhajjar.

These include the Mahendragarh-Dehradun Fault (MDF), Delhi-Sargodha Ridge, Delhi-Haridwar Ridge, and the Sohna and Mathura faults.

The tectonic setting here is influenced by both the movement of the distant Himalayan tectonic plates and local fault dynamics.

While most earthquakes in the region fall within the 2.0 to 4.5 magnitude range, seismologists warn they are indicative of accumulating tectonic stress.

The July 11 quake, for example, is suspected to have originated along the MDF, pointing to active fault movement.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared.