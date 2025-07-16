Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT


2025-07-16
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemns the continuous attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Syria.

GAZA -- At least 94 Palestinian people are massacred by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip and 252 others wounded in 24 hours.

AMMAN -- The Israeli occupation forces launch airstrikes on multiple locations in Syria.

PARIS -- France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair an international high-level conference on the two-state solution in New York in late July.

IRBIL -- APIKUR: The recent drone attacks on oilfields in Kurdistan reduced production by 200,000 bpd.

NEW YORK -- UN officials: Conditions in Gaza Strip have reached an unspeakable level of devastation with children paying the highest price.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command congratulates the Yemeni partners on successful interdiction of a massive Iranian weapons shipment bound for the Houthis. (end) gb

