Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
GAZA -- At least 94 Palestinian people are massacred by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip and 252 others wounded in 24 hours.
AMMAN -- The Israeli occupation forces launch airstrikes on multiple locations in Syria.
PARIS -- France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair an international high-level conference on the two-state solution in New York in late July.
IRBIL -- APIKUR: The recent drone attacks on oilfields in Kurdistan reduced production by 200,000 bpd.
NEW YORK -- UN officials: Conditions in Gaza Strip have reached an unspeakable level of devastation with children paying the highest price.
WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command congratulates the Yemeni partners on successful interdiction of a massive Iranian weapons shipment bound for the Houthis. (end) gb
