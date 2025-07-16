IT Operations Analytics Market Future Growth, Scope, Size, Share, Advance Technology, Latest Trends, Demand And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Technology (Prescriptive analytics, Predictive analytics), Application (Root Cause Analysis, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Security & Event Management, Network Management, BPM) - Global Forecast to 2029.

The IT operations analytics market is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from USD 26.8 billion in 2024 to USD 127.4 billion in 2029. The growing volume of IT operations data that must be collected and examined with higher level analytics is driving the market for IT operations analytics (ITOA). The demand for real-time and automated analysis is driving the development and integration of ITOA technologies, and the growing usage of many clouds necessitates the consolidation of analytical solutions to support multiple clouds.

By offering, the services segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The service segment is projected to grow the fastest, due to the growing complexity of IT systems in organizations and the need for specialized expertise. Organizations have now begun the adoption of advanced analytics tools that will require an end-to-end service to help implement the integration of the organizational analytics program while continuing to optimize the program over time. Companies need consulting service support in order to help develop and implement tailored solutions or initiatives leveraging analytic tools for their unique business needs and environments. It is expected that companies will begin to transition to the use of managed services as third parties are willing to take over the management of the ITOA solutions so that the organization can focus on their core business. The growth in services is largely driven by the continuous support and maintenance that is required to support the ITOA program especially when organizations want to ensure that ITOA tools are continuously providing value (effectiveness/ROI).

By end user, BFSI is expected to hold the largest market size for the year 2024.

The BFSI sector is projected to have the largest market share in the ITOA market, owing to the growing demand for data analytics to manage complex IT environments and provide uninterrupted services. IT operations analytics has a important role in maintaining system uptime and security and improving the performance of IT infrastructure within the closely regulated BFSI industry. The benefit of using ITOA solutions for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and automated issue resolution is especially important for this sector, where downtime can be a cause of considerable financial losses and regulatory fines. Online banking and financial institutions are taking the digital transformation approach by adopting the most cutting-edge IT operations analytics tools that are capable of managing such huge data, as well as being integrated with the existing systems, thus consolidating the sector's leadership in the ITOA market.

By Application, IT service management is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies are increasingly adopting ITSM applications embedded with ITOA solutions to gain deeper insights into service performance, automate workflows and proactively address issues as they strive to improve service delivery, customer satisfaction. This application help in smoothing incident management, change management, and service request processes by providing deep insights through data analytics. The possibility of predicting and preventing service outages with the help of ITOA-driven ITSM tools has become a differentiator that enables high service levels while reducing downtime. With increasing digital transformations, there is a subsequent increase in demand for ITSM applications that use advanced ITOA capabilities in the support of agile and responsive IT environments, further expected to boost this market segment at exponential rates.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industry verticals to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region. Asia Pacific constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, which are increasingly contributing toward investments in network and security management and anomaly detection solutions that would reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. ITOA adoption across Asia Pacific continues to grow steadily as governments, municipalities, and enterprises move from proof of concept and tests to live deployments as part of a strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency, build smart city infrastructures, capitalize on new technologies, and embrace digital transformation.

Unique Features in the IT Operations Analytics Market

ITOA solutions stand out by offering proactive monitoring and predictive analytics capabilities. Leveraging AI and ML, these tools can anticipate system failures, detect anomalies, and recommend preventative actions. This shifts IT operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive system optimization.

A defining feature of modern ITOA platforms is their ability to integrate and analyze data across diverse IT domains – including applications, networks, storage, and infrastructure. By correlating logs, metrics, and events from various sources, these platforms provide holistic visibility into IT environments.

Real-time processing of vast IT data streams enables faster root cause analysis and immediate operational adjustments. ITOA tools feature dynamic dashboards that visualize key performance indicators, system health, and alerts, empowering operations teams with up-to-the-minute insights.

Cutting-edge ITOA solutions incorporate AI-driven automation to resolve recurring incidents without human intervention. They can initiate remediation workflows, perform automatic restarts, or reallocate resources-minimizing downtime and manual workload.

Major Highlights of the IT Operations Analytics Market

The ITOA market is experiencing strong growth as enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The need for continuous uptime, real-time monitoring, and improved service delivery has made ITOA essential for managing increasingly complex IT infrastructures.

A major market driver is the integration of AI and ML into ITOA platforms. These technologies enable advanced predictive capabilities, anomaly detection, and automated root cause analysis, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and reducing mean time to resolution (MTTR).

With businesses shifting toward hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, there is a growing demand for ITOA solutions that can deliver unified visibility across on-premises and cloud infrastructures. Vendors are rapidly innovating to offer scalable solutions tailored for these environments.

Organizations are moving away from reactive IT management to more proactive approaches. ITOA tools help anticipate issues before they affect users or services, driving their adoption in industries with high service availability requirements such as finance, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Top Companies in the IT Operations Analytics Market

The major ITOA solutions and service providers Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the ITOA market.

Cisco (US)

Cisco is one of the largest networking company dealing in products along with solutions in networking related fields such as routing, switches, home networking, IP telephony, optical networking, security, storage area networking, and wireless technology. Cisco's The company's offerings are divided into two main segments: Product & Service. The Product segment comprises infrastructure platforms, applications, security and other products while the Service segment offers technical support services and advisory services. The applications category comprises UC, Cisco conferencing, the Internet of Things, and AppDynamics analytics. Cisco's latest acquisition of Splunk improves its ITOA platform and is a turning point for the vendor in its efforts to reinvent networking and security. Splunk's top-performing analytics is integrated into Cisco to provide a comprehensive visibility in the organization's digital process and system

IBM (US)

IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation that operates through four major business segments: Software, consulting, infrastructure as well as financing. Its clients come from Aerospace and Defense, Education, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Automotive Electronics, Insurance, Retail & Consumer Products, Banking & Finance, Energy & Utilities, Life Sciences, Telecommunications, Media & Entertainment, Chemical, Government & Manufacturing, Travel & Transportation, Construction & Metals & Mining. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific and has clients in more than 175 countries. IBM offers ITOA solutions through the IBM Concert, IBM Instana Observability, IBM Z Service Management Suite, and IBM SevOne that help customers harness the volume of operational data to provide keen insights into the operational trends and potential problems needing attention.

Oracle (US)

Oracle is one of the global leaders, providing a wide range of platforms, applications and infrastructure that could meet the demands of the corporate information technologies. The company's clientele base comprises of enterprises, governmental bodies, schools and colleges, and other re-sellers. Oracle's software solutions include an autonomous database, developer tools, engineering systems, IT, Java, and middleware. In the ITOA market, the company provides Oracle IT Analytics that allow users to identify systematic problems, understand resource consumption by the application tier, and predict future demand for IT services based on usage patterns. Oracle leverages the state of the art technologies to build smart and contextually relevant solutions for its IT-savvy clients. The company utilizes analytical tools, and using this aspect, the ITOA companies can provide customers with behavior patterns and an engaging digital environment to their competitors.

OpenText (Canada)

OpenText (Canada) offers IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time insights into their IT environments. Their platform uses advanced analytics and AI to help monitor, optimize, and manage IT operations, improving system performance, reducing downtime, and enhancing overall business efficiency.

Hitachi (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan) offers IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) solutions that leverage advanced data analytics and AI to enhance IT infrastructure management. Their tools help organizations gain real-time insights, predict potential issues, and optimize performance by analyzing large volumes of operational data for improved decision-making and efficiency.