H3N2 Infection Pipeline Appears Robust With 15+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

In July 2025, Seqirus announced a Phase 3 study is a randomized, observer-blind study of MF59-adjuvanted influenza vaccine (aQIV or aTIV) compared with a non-adjuvanted influenza vaccine (QIV or TIV) in adults ≥65 years of age. The aim of the study is to evaluate MF59-adjuvanted influenza vaccine compared with non-adjuvanted influenza vaccine in the prevention of reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-confirmed influenza A and/or B in subjects ≥65 years of age.

The leading H3N2 Infection Companies such as Novartis Vaccines, PDS Biotechnology Corporation, Sanofi, Moderna Therapeutics, Pfizer, Cidara Therapeutics, GRDG Sciences, FluGen Inc., Barinthus Biotherapeutics and others. Promising H3N2 Infection Pipeline Therapies such as H3N2 (A/Belgium/2417/2015), Saline, MVA-NP+M1, PrEP-001 and others.

H3N2 Infection Emerging Drugs Profile

mRNA-1083: Moderna Therapeutics

mRNA-1083 is under development for the prevention of influenza virus infection caused by influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B/Yamagata and B/Victoria strains and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), in 18 to 79 years of age group. It is a combination vaccine of mRNA-1283, which encodes Receptor Binding Doman (RBD) and N-Terminal Domain (NTD) of the spike protein and mRNA-1010, which encodes hemagglutinin (HA) glycoproteins of influenza A/H1N1, A/H3N2, and influenza B/Yamagata and B/Victoria-lineages. It is administered through intramuscular route in the form of sterile liquid for injection. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment H3N2 infection.

CD-388: Cidara therapeutics

CD-388 is under development of the treatment and prevention of influenza virus A, seasonal influenza, pandemic influenza and influenza virus B infections. The drug candidate is a second generation, anti-viral Fc conjugate (AVC). It comprises of two moieties attached through a chemical linker. One is a targeting moiety (TM) that recognizes cell surface target and another is an effector moiety (EM) that is recognized by the immune system. It is administered through intramuscular and subcutaneous route. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of H3N2 infection.

PF-07845104: Pfizer

PF-07845104 is a prophylactic saRNA Vaccine developed by Pfizer. Its therapeutics area include infectious respiratory diseases. Currently, the drug is in phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of H3N2 infection.

Novartis Vaccines, PDS Biotechnology Corporation, Sanofi, Moderna Therapeutics, Pfizer, Cidara Therapeutics, GRDG Sciences, FluGen Inc., Barinthus Biotherapeutics and others.

