MENAFN - GetNews) Kent Freshwater of Kent's Lawn Services was featured in The American News for his reliable, eco-friendly lawn care and strong community values in Southwest Florida. Reach him at (941) 421-6565 or facebook/kentslawnservices.







ENGLEWOOD, Fla. - Kent Freshwater, founder and owner of Kent's Lawn Services, has been recognized by The American News for building one of the most dependable and community-focused lawn care services in Southwest Florida. The article, titled“How Kent Freshwater Built a Reliable Lawn Care Service in Southwest Florida,” praises his consistency, customer service, and deep ties to the communities he serves.

Operating in Englewood, Rotonda West, Gulf Cove, Venice, and surrounding areas, Kent's Lawn Services has become the go-to choice for homeowners and small businesses looking for prompt, affordable, and professional lawn care. What began as a solo operation quickly grew through word-of-mouth and a reputation for showing up on time, doing quality work, and treating customers like neighbors.

According to the American News feature, Freshwater's approach is rooted in strong values and old-fashioned hard work.“Kent doesn't just mow lawns,” the article states.“He builds trust with every yard he cares for.”

In a region where landscaping needs are high and options are many, Kent's Lawn Services has distinguished itself with its honest, no-gimmicks approach. Services range from regular mowing and edging to environmentally conscious lawn maintenance plans tailored to Florida's heat and soil conditions. Freshwater also advises clients on native landscaping, drought-resistant grasses, and low-chemical care options that support long-term sustainability.

“It's not just about cutting grass,” Freshwater said.“It's about doing what's best for the customer and the environment. I treat every lawn like it's my own front yard.”

Customers featured in the article praised Freshwater's professionalism, reliability, and personal attention. Many cited the peace of mind they feel knowing their property is in good hands-especially seasonal residents and seniors.

What truly sets Kent apart is his commitment to the local community. He frequently helps elderly clients at no charge, checks in on neighbors after storms, and offers discounts to veterans and first responders. His work has become part of the rhythm of life in several neighborhoods, with clients often referring him to family and friends.

Kent's Lawn Services doesn't have a website, and Freshwater prefers it that way. Instead, he connects directly with his customers through phone and Facebook. His page-facebook/kentslawnservices -includes customer reviews, before-and-after photos, and seasonal lawn care tips.

To read the full feature, visit: The American News

To inquire about services, message Kent Freshwater on Facebook at facebook/kentslawnservices or call (941) 421-6565.

About Kent's Lawn Services

Kent's Lawn Services is a locally owned and operated lawn care business serving the Southwest Florida region. Founded by Kent Freshwater, the company provides mowing, trimming, edging, and seasonal lawn maintenance. Known for reliability, integrity, and community values, Kent's Lawn Services brings personalized care to every property.