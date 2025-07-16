Latvia Delivers Patria Apcs To Ukraine's Armed Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Defense press service , according to Ukrinform.

The handover ceremony took place during the working visit of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa to Ukraine. In Kyiv, she met with Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense, Major Valerii Churkin, and the commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi.

During the ceremony, Evika Siliņa noted that this is the first batch of armored vehicles promised during her previous meeting with the President of Ukraine. She once again emphasized Latvia's unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor and pledged that Latvia will continue to advocate for the importance of this support among European and global leaders.

“We are very proud to continuously support Ukraine not only militarily, but also financially, politically, and emotionally,” said the Latvian head of government.

She added that feedback from Ukrainian troops is important for the Latvian side in order to further improve the equipment based on its use in combat conditions.

In turn, Valerii Churkin thanked the government and people of Latvia for their exemplary partnership and steadfast support of Ukraine. He highlighted Latvia's key leadership in the Drone Coalition, as well as its active participation in other Capability Coalitions.

“Today's significant support enhances the mobility and protection of our forces, directly increasing our operational capabilities under high-threat conditions. Your commitments reflect a clear strategic vision and a firm stance on safeguarding European security,” the Deputy Minister noted.

Andrii Biletskyi stated that the delivered armored vehicles will be assigned to one of the most effective assault units of the corps.

“This is the best and possibly the most advanced equipment the brigade has ever received. These vehicles will save the lives of our soldiers - and shorten the lives of the occupiers,” said the unit commander.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa arrived in the Ukrainian capital on July 15 at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: gov