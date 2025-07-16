ABOG Announces 2025 Board And Division Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An At-Large Appointment Includes Community and Rural Representation

Dallas, Texas, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is proud to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors, one new Public Member, two new Division Chairs, and four new Division Members, effective July 1, 2025. One of the two members at large was selected to represent the voice of the community and rural practice. These appointments reflect ABOG's continued commitment to leadership, inclusivity, and public engagement across both the medical and broader community landscapes.

Board Appointments

Randal Robinson, MD, MBA – At-Large Board Member

Randal Robinson, MD, MBA, has been appointed as an At-Large Member of the Board. This board position was recruited from individuals who represented community and rural experience perspectives, ensuring representation from physicians who practice outside of academic medical centers, research institutions, and teaching hospitals. Robinson brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by these practitioners, making him exceptionally well-suited to serve in this important position.

His experience in rural care began early in his career while serving in the U.S. Army, practicing full-scope OB-GYN in Fairbanks, Alaska. There, he provided comprehensive care to military families, including traveling by helicopter to reach remote patients.“Practicing in Fairbanks gave me a unique understanding of the challenges faced by OB-GYNs in rural settings,” Robinson shared.“It shaped my perspective and deepened my appreciation for the physicians who serve in these communities every day.”

Robinson ultimately subspecialized in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility and has been an ABOG Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) Certifying Examiner since 2015 and previously served as an OB-GYN Certifying Examiner from 2007 to 2022. He is currently Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UT Health San Antonio and previously served as an active-duty Colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, where he served for 26 years. Through his years of service, he practiced broadly across the full scope of the specialty to support his faculty colleagues. His leadership also includes service on the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) Review Committee and as Vice Chair Retired - Armed Forces District of ACOG.

Matthew Barber, MD, MHS – At-Large Board Member

Matthew Barber, MD, MHS, has been appointed as an At-Large Member of the Board, marking his return after previously serving from 2021 to 2024 as a Subspecialty Division Chair and a Board Member. His reappointment brings valuable continuity and deep institutional knowledge to the organization. Barber has also served as an OB-GYN Certifying Examiner since 2013 and a Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery (URPS) Certifying Examiner since 2016. He is also a member of ABOG's Certifying Exam Development Committee.

Barber currently serves as the President of the Duke Health Integrated Practice and Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs at the Duke School of Medicine and holds the W. Allen Addison Distinguished Professorship in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, where he also recently served as Department Chair.

“It's a privilege to return to the ABOG Board and continue contributing to an organization so deeply committed to excellence in women's health,” said Barber.“I've seen firsthand the impact of ABOG's work, and I'm excited to once again collaborate with such a dedicated group of leaders to advance our mission and support the next generation of OB-GYNs.”

Holly Peña – Public Member

Holly Peña joins the Board of Directors as its newest Public Member. As Public Member, Peña serves as a bridge between the medical community and the patients it serves, bringing forward the perspectives of individuals, families, and communities impacted by OB-GYN care. Her perspective helps ensure that the Board's work remains grounded in the real-world experiences, values, and needs of the broader public.

As co-founder and CEO of Peña Search Consulting, an executive search firm serving the nonprofit sector, Peña has helped organizations identify and engage transformative leaders for over fifteen years. This and her prior background in international law and legal recruitment, combined with her global experience and bicultural perspective, gives her a distinctive understanding of equity, effective communication, and meaningful community engagement.

“I'm honored to serve as a Public Member on the ABOG Board,” said Peña.“It's a privilege to represent the voices of patients and communities, and to contribute to the advancement of women's health through thoughtful, inclusive leadership.”

Division Chair Appointments

Stephanie V. Blank, MD – Subspecialty Division Chair, Chair of Gynecologic Oncology (GO) Division

Stephanie V. Blank, MD, has been appointed Chair of the Gynecologic Oncology Division and will also serve as the Subspecialty Division Chair of the Board of Directors. Blank has been an OB-GYN Examiner since 2000, a Gynecologic Oncology Examiner since 2015 and has served on the ABOG Gynecologic Oncology Division since 2019.

She currently serves as Director of Gynecologic Oncology for the Mount Sinai Health System and is a Professor in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Additionally, she is co-Director of the Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancer at the Tisch Cancer Center.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of gynecologic oncology by supporting the highest standards of care and clinical excellence for our patients,” Blank said.

Clarisa Gracia, MD – Chair of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) Division

Clarisa Gracia, MD, MSCE, has been appointed Chair of the REI Division. Dr. Gracia has served as an REI Certifying Examiner since 2014 and served on the REI Subspecialty Division since 2020. Dr. Gracia is Chief of the REI Division at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and holds the Nancy and Richard Wolfson Professorship of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Penn.

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to contribute to ABOG's mission to advance knowledge, clinical practice, and professionalism in the subspecialty of REI,” Gracia said.“I look forward to working alongside dedicated leaders who share a passion for improving women's health and shaping the future of the next generation.”

Division Member Appointments

Gynecologic Oncology (GO)

Michael McHale, MD

Professor, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences

Chief, Division of Gynecologic Oncology Services

UC San Diego School of Medicine

Maternal-Fetal Medicine (MFM)

Kimberly Fortner, MD

Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Director, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

University of Tennessee College of Medicine-Knoxville

Vice President, Women and Infants Center of Excellence, University of Tennessee Medical Center

Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI)

Belinda Yauger, MD

Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Chief, Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

UT Health San Antonio

Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery (URPS)

Gena Dunivan, MD

Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Director, Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery

University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine

