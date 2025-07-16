Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Pearlx


2025-07-16 05:15:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALM DESERT, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by PearlX that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, PearlX Acquires 977-Kilowatt Solar System at Millennium Apartments, a 330-Unit Multifamily Community in the Coachella Valley issued July 15, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


MENAFN16072025004107003653ID1109810890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search