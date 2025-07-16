Pulmonx To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On July 30, 2025
A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at .
About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, LungTraXTM Platform, and StratX® Lung Analysis Reports are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a“breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit .
Pulmonx®, AeriSeal®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks and LungTraXTM is a trademark of Pulmonx Corporation.
Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
...
