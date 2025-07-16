How Long Will Jude Bellingham Be Out? Real Madrid Star Undergoes Surgery After Lingering Injury From Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham's injury has finally been addressed with surgery, but how many key games will he miss? Real Madrid's new season already has one big name sidelined.

Jude Bellingham is officially out of action after undergoing surgery to treat a long-standing shoulder injury that has plagued him for over a year. The 22-year-old opted to delay the operation in order to represent England at Euro 2024, but now that Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup campaign has concluded, the midfielder has finally taken the step toward long-term recovery.

The club has yet to announce an official timeline, but Spanish outlet MARCA reports that Bellingham is expected to be sidelined for 10 to 12 weeks. This effectively rules him out of the start of the 2025–26 season.

If Bellingham's recovery sticks to the reported timeline, the earliest he could return would be the final week of September. This aligns with Real Madrid's highly anticipated La Liga fixture against Atletico Madrid on September 28. A more realistic target, however, appears to be October 5, when Real Madrid face Villarreal just before the international break.

The timeline means Bellingham will likely miss at least eight La Liga fixtures, including tough matchups against Osasuna, Mallorca, Real Sociedad, and Atletico Madrid. He will also be absent for the early stages of the UEFA Champions League group phase.

Bellingham's shoulder issue was no secret throughout the 2024–25 season. Despite the discomfort, he chose to power through, regularly appearing for club and country while wearing a shoulder brace. His commitment to the national team saw him delay surgery once more after the domestic season, as he played a central role in England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

That workload, however, appears to have reached its limit. Now, Bellingham is on the sidelines for the foreseeable future as he recovers from the procedure.

Replacing Bellingham is a near-impossible task. His dynamic presence as a box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal is rare, especially in a player so young. Still, manager Xabi Alonso has options at his disposal.

The most straightforward replacement in a traditional No. 10 role is Franco Mastantuono. The 17-year-old summer signing is being groomed for big things and has already impressed with his composure, creativity, and set-piece skills. Whether Alonso will place immediate trust in such a young talent remains to be seen.

Another possible candidate is Arda Guler. The Turkish international is more experienced and has already been tested in various midfield roles. However, he has largely featured in deeper positions. Moving Guler forward would likely force Alonso to reshuffle the central midfield, with Eduardo Camavinga being a natural pick to cover the vacant spot.

Ultimately, the tactical adjustment depends on Alonso's preferred formation. Whether he opts for a direct replacement at the 10 spot or tweaks the system to distribute Bellingham's workload remains the key question in the coming weeks.