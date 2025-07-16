Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria

Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria


2025-07-16 02:26:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering them a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty and a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and an assault on the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the occupation's repeated attacks on the new Syria clearly reflect its defiance of the international will to support its construction and renaissance and to establish the foundations of peace in the region.

In this context, the Ministry called on the international community to take decisive measures against the occupation to deter its aggressive policies and irresponsible actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and international security.

The Ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and for the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life.

MENAFN16072025000063011010ID1109810138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search