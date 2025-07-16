Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering them a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty and a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and an assault on the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the occupation's repeated attacks on the new Syria clearly reflect its defiance of the international will to support its construction and renaissance and to establish the foundations of peace in the region.

In this context, the Ministry called on the international community to take decisive measures against the occupation to deter its aggressive policies and irresponsible actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and international security.

The Ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and for the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life.