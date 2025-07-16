Qatar Condemns Israeli Occupation Attacks On Syria
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the attacks launched by the Israeli occupation on the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, considering them a blatant attack on Syria's sovereignty and a serious violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and an assault on the security and stability of the region.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the occupation's repeated attacks on the new Syria clearly reflect its defiance of the international will to support its construction and renaissance and to establish the foundations of peace in the region.
In this context, the Ministry called on the international community to take decisive measures against the occupation to deter its aggressive policies and irresponsible actions, which pose a serious threat to regional and international security.
The Ministry also reiterated the State of Qatar's full support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and for the aspirations of its brotherly people for a dignified life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment