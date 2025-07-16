FROM MANY NATIONS, ONE MAINE Celebrate At 23Rd Annual Greater Portland Festival Of Nations (FON)
Image caption: 23rd Annual Greater Portland Festival of Nations (FON) in Maine.
FON is thrilled to welcome back its charismatic chair, Michael O. (Michael Odokara-Okigbo), Portland's own singing sensation. Now a celebrated singer, songwriter, and actor based in Los Angeles, Lagos, and New York City, Michael O. will headline the festival in a triumphant homecoming. The electrifying Stream Reggae Band returns as the house band, alongside a lineup of talented performers ready to dazzle the crowd.
Attendees will enjoy the scenic beauty of Deering Oaks Park while savoring delicious global cuisines from diverse vendors, dancing to live music, and exploring unique holiday shopping opportunities.
Represented cultures include African American, Armenian, Bosnian, Cambodian, Caribbean, Congolese, French, Finnish, Greek, Hispanic, Irish, East Indian, Italian, Native American, Nigerian, Polish, Romanian, Somali, Sudanese, Thai, Ugandan, and Vietnamese.
The FON is goal is to provide a fun and uplifting experience for families so this year we are proud to announce that Love Lab Studio will provide art activities for children!
Love Lab Studio is a children's and community art studio located in Portland. They believe art is one of the tools for co-creating a better world. They are so excited to make art with everyone! For more information, please visit .
Highlights include:
-
Two stages of nonstop music and dance performances
A family-friendly atmosphere with activities for all ages
An expanded children's area featuring arts & crafts, crown making, flag making, face painting and weaving
Admission is FREE! (Food and gifts available for purchase.)
COME, EAT, SING, DANCE, AND CELEBRATE MAINE'S CULTURAL TAPESTRY!
When: Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10 AM – 6 PM
Where: Deering Oaks Park, Portland, Maine
More info:
