Znode Wins 10 Medals In 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Paradigm B2B Combine, led by ecommerce analyst Andy Hoar, evaluates ecommerce platforms across 12 categories critical for B2B ecommerce. Customers cited in the Paradigm B2B Combine report praised Znode's customer service mindset and the ease of launching and managing multiple stores. Znode earned top honors in key areas such as execution, customer support, total cost of ownership, and more.

Znode received eight gold medals in the following categories, supported by what customers say they value most about the platform:



Ability to Execute : Znode delivers consistently on complex B2B initiatives, backed by strong technical leadership and a focused team.

Customer Service & Support : Customers cite responsive, knowledgeable support teams and clear processes that ensure reliability.

Total Cost of Ownership : A transparent pricing model and configurable architecture result in faster implementations and reduced maintenance.

Vision & Strategy : Znode's Distributed SaaS release reflects a long-term commitment to scalable and flexible ecommerce.

Content & Data Management : Robust capabilities for managing product content and data enable personalized customer experiences that drive growth.

Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure : Znode's API-first architecture and distributed model streamline integration and operational control, while the Commerce Connector facilitates ERP, PIM, and CRM connectivity.

Promotions Management : Business users can manage customer-specific pricing and targeted promotions without custom development. Sales & Channel Enablement : The Znode Commerce Portal and B Stores unify digital and direct channels, supporting quoting, self-service ordering, and channel partner collaboration.

Znode also earned two Silver medals in:



Site Search : Native site search delivers fast, accurate results using keyword, natural language, and semantic capabilities. Transaction Management : Flexible order workflows and quoting features simplify complex B2B purchasing scenarios.

"Znode is particularly well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for an architecturally-headless .NET commerce platform capable of handling complex multi-store scenarios," said Andy Hoar, Founder of Paradigm B2B. "Znode strengthened its position this year with eight Gold and two Silver medals in the Paradigm B2B Combine."

"The recognition from the Paradigm B2B Combine is an honor," says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Znode. "This affirms Znode's commitment to providing manufacturers and distributors a flexible, scalable platform built for the unique complexities of B2B ecommerce."

To view the full list of Znode's 2025 Paradigm B2B Combine recognitions and download the report, visit: .

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm B2B (paradigmb2b ) helps manufacturers and distributors navigate the evolving digital landscape by providing insights into ecommerce platform capabilities. The Paradigm B2B Combine evaluates technology vendors to help B2B companies make informed decisions based on real-world use cases.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is a leading authority on B2B ecommerce strategy and founder of Paradigm B2B. He has advised Fortune 100 manufacturers and midmarket B2B companies and previously served as a principal analyst at a global business advisory firm.

About Znode

Znode (znode ) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla ).

