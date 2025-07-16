Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Aligns Strategy As North American Energy Policy Shifts



U.S. clean energy tax credits under the new Big Beautiful Bill require projects to commence construction by July 4, 2026, and complete within four years.

SolarBank has enough advanced-stage U.S. projects to meet this timeline, backed by a $100 million financing deal with CIM Group.

The company is prioritizing construction on a 97 MW portfolio in key states with interconnection and permitting progress.

In Canada, SolarBank is deploying battery systems in Ontario under decade-long IESO contracts and expanding in Nova Scotia's Community Solar program.

Canada's“Build, baby, build” policy push under Prime Minister Mark Carney favors developers with shovel-ready assets. SolarBank is actively adjusting development and financing schedules to align with evolving incentives while managing cross-border policy risk.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., is positioning itself to navigate and benefit from rapidly evolving policy developments in both the United States and Canada. As lawmakers on both sides of the border adjust clean energy timelines, incentives, and infrastructure priorities, the solar and battery storage developer is adapting its strategy to maintain momentum and secure investor value ( ).

In the U.S., the newly enacted Big Beautiful Bill (“BBB”) sets a clear policy horizon for renewable energy developers. The legislation allows solar and battery energy storage projects to qualify for full investment tax credits (“ITCs”) if construction begins by July 4, 2026, and the projects reach commercial operation...

Read More>>

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN