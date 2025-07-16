

Retain the exterior design, while optimizing equipment and providing for faster maintenance Two new trains began commercial operation, with a total of 25 trains scheduled to be delivered sequentially by 2028

MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) New Trains for Singapore's Sengkang-Punggol LRT Begin Commercial Operation

New Trains on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT (Photo courtesy of SBS Transit LTD)

TOKYO, July 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has completed delivery of the first trains for a project to enhance the transport capacity of the Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) system(1) used on the Sengkang-Punggol Light Rapid Transit (SPLRT)(2) network serving the northeast area of Singapore, based on an order received jointly with MHI's regional subsidiary Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) in 2022 from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) of Singapore.(3)

First two new trains were delivered and began commercial operation on July 15. On the same day, LTA hosted a ceremony to commemorate the commencement of commercial operations, attended by Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong. MHI group will plan for sequentially deliver a total of 25 trains by 2028.

The new trains retain the similar exterior design as the existing trains. In addition, our married-pair trains have achieved optimization of onboard equipment such as signaling system. The driver's cab inside the vehicle is equipped with a touch panel that allows settings to be adjusted for each piece of equipment. Further, MHI responded to various requests from the operator for improvements, such as continually accumulating vehicle information during operation and utilizing this data to enhance the speed of maintenance and troubleshooting.

The population of the Sengkang and Punggol areas is growing rapidly, and the number of users of the SPLRT is increasing. Expectations for this project are high among the people involved and the surrounding residents. MHI based on their track record of stable operation and after-sales service since the start of operations, will steadily implement the project.

MHI Group will continue to contribute to the world through services that support the comfortable and safe transport of people and goods.

(1)Automated Guideway Transit (AGT) is an electric power-driven, fully automated transportation system. A key feature is the rubber-tired carriages that provide a smooth ride with low noise. AGT is used around the world for intra-city transportation, and moving people through airports and to surrounding areas.

(2)Conventionally, LRT is used as the abbreviation of "Light Rail Transit," but in the case of Singapore's Sengkang-Punggol LRT, the "R" refers to "Rapid" in accordance with that network's high-speed operation.

(3)For more information on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT transport capacity enhancement project, see the following press releases.





