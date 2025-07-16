Ghulam Khan Crossing Reopens After Two-Week Closure

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): The Ghulam Khan crossing in southeastern Khost province was reopened for freight vehicles on Wednesday after two weeks of closure, officials said.

However, Afghan traders say the closure caused them hundreds of millions of afghanis losses.

The crossing, which had been closed by Pakistani officials nearly two weeks ago, reopened this morning.

Abdullah Farooqi, spokesman for the border police department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the route has been reopened temporarily for 15 days.

Meanwhile, Afghan traders voiced concern over the repeated closures of the Ghulam Khan crossing, saying they had suffered heavy financial losses during the past two weeks.

Anwar Afghan, a trader from Khost, told Pajhwok:“Both countries, especially Pakistan, should keep this route open for transit based on the APTTA agreement.”

He said unexpected closures of this key trade route make business operations unpredictable and inflict significant financial damage on traders and the public.

“We have agreed upon certain transit principles with Pakistan. The route must operate according to those-not be dictated by the whims of a few individuals. Sudden closures and reopenings are unacceptable. We request that a clear mechanism and structured procedure be developed to keep the route open consistently. And if it must be closed, traders should be notified in advance,” he added.

Another trader, Anwar Tanai, criticised Pakistan's trade policy, saying it was inconsistent with international trade norms.

He claimed that Pakistan often shuts the Ghulam Khan crossing during Afghanistan's fresh fruit and vegetable harvest season, citing various pretexts.

“We call on the Afghan government to engage in serious discussions with Pakistan on trade issues. Trade and politics must not be intertwined. If things continue like this, then keeping the route permanently closed is better than these disruptive reopenings,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Nawab Amierzai, head of the Khost Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said that Afghan traders incurred hundreds of millions of afghanis losses during the two-week closure.

He added that, based on their information, around 500 freight trucks cross the Ghulam Khan border daily.

Amierzai also stated that Pakistan's treatment of Afghan traders violated established transit and trade regulations and was unacceptable for them.

