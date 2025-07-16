Forter's Trusted Agentic Commerce Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter, a leading provider of AI-powered fraud prevention and identity intelligence, today announced the availability of Trusted Agentic Commerce in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including Forter's Trusted Agentic Commerce using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Forter's Trusted Agentic Commerce helps organizations minimize fraud losses across the consumer experience, protect revenue, increase authorization rates and streamline payments through a unified platform, enabling customers to increase their use of agents for commerce transactions that merchants can ensure are fast, secure and friction-free.

"By offering Trusted Agentic Commerce in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our AI-powered trust and fraud tools, helping them buy and deploy agent solutions faster and more efficiently," said Cyndy Lobb, Chief Product Officer at Forter. "Our customers across industries are already using these capabilities to explore, experiment, and embrace this next era of commerce without risk, demonstrating the real-world value of Trusted Agentic Commerce."

Trusted Agentic Commerce delivers essential capabilities including fraud prevention across agentic commerce channels, secure handling of PII to link agents to real customers, and streamlined transaction authorization. These features enable customers to protect against rising agentic fraud in account creation, promotion abuse, loyalty abuse, purchasing, and returns.

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Available as a SaaS solution, Trusted Agentic Commerce is a composable solution that can be embedded in merchant agentic flows and MCP server to identify trusted agents and allow them to purchase on behalf of customers.

To learn more about Forter's Trusted Agentic Commerce in AWS Marketplace, visit . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Forter: Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. We make accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why Adobe, ASOS, eBay, Instacart, Priceline, Nordstrom, and many more leaders across industries have trusted us to process more than $2 trillion in transactions. Our deep understanding of identity and use of automation helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at m .

SOURCE Forter

